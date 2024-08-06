IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 9,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,977. The company has a market cap of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

