Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4.4%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 1,794,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,293,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Iris Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.