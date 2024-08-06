iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $217-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.25 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.77)-($3.31) EPS.

iRobot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. iRobot has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRobot to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

