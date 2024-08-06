iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 2,064,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,714. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.