iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.27

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.27 and last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 135743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $959.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

