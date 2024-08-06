iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $168,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,901. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

