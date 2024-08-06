iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $131.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

