iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.62. 622,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,484. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day moving average is $181.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

