iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 59,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 100,101 shares.The stock last traded at $76.32 and had previously closed at $76.12.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

