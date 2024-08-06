Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $186.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.02 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.