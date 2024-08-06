ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 187,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,922. ITT has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 71.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

