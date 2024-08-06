JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JFrog Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,207 shares of company stock worth $10,016,164. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.