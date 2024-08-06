JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JFrog Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,207 shares of company stock worth $10,016,164. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

