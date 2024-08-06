JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

PWP traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $16.75. 437,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,990. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,491,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after buying an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 113.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,442,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 765,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 166,168 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 841,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 130,682 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 534,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 381,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

