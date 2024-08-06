JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $1,071.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,043.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.16. The company has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $765.28 and a 12-month high of $1,115.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

