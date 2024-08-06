JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $148.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.38. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

