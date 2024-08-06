Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Price Performance

K traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.35. 7,709,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.