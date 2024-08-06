Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Tops $2,544.76 (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,544.76 or 0.04524492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $401.58 million and $7.93 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 251,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 250,954.35349694. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,536.52315801 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $112,296,111.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

