Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chemed Stock Up 1.7 %
CHE stock traded up $9.50 on Tuesday, reaching $577.80. 70,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.78 and a 200-day moving average of $582.79. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $430,970,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
