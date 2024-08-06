Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Up 1.7 %

CHE stock traded up $9.50 on Tuesday, reaching $577.80. 70,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.78 and a 200-day moving average of $582.79. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chemed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $430,970,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

