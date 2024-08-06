KeyCorp Raises Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $135.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PATK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.83.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

