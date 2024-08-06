KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $404,236.86

KOK (KOK) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $404,236.86 and $67,033.30 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010203 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,641.42 or 1.00033772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0011849 USD and is up 140.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $101,696.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.