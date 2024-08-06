Lakeside Holding Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LSH)

Lakeside’s (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 7th. Lakeside had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During Lakeside’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Lakeside Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of LSH opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Lakeside has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Lakeside Company Profile
