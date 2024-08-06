Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) PT Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In other news, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at $77,044,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock worth $29,057,772. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,136,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 214,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 118,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

