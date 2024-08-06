LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.27 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $86.14 million and $3.27 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,864,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,864,990 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,865,003.992891. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00834174 USD and is up 24.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,822,516.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

