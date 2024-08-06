Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

