Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.26. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 8,825 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Lavoro Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $612.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

