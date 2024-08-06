Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 6.9 %

LEE opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lee Enterprises will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

