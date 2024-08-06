Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
LEE opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lee Enterprises will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
