Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 4.3%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.90. 499,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,716,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

