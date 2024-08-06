Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 342.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 78,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.02. 944,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.94. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $182.53.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

