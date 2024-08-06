Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Lifetime Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.690-0.780 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $162.02 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -62.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCUT

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

