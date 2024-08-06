Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 90,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 579.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.