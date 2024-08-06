Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSPD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 939,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,452. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.33. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

