Linamar (LNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Linamar will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.70 per share for the quarter.

Linamar last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Linamar Stock Down 3.2 %

TSE:LNR traded down C$2.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$61.48. 129,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,582. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$77.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.67.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

LNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.20.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

