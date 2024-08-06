Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $210,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

