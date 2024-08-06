LogicMark (LGMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect LogicMark to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 148.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.78%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

Get LogicMark alerts:

LogicMark Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LGMK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. LogicMark has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $582,424.70, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.