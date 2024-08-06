Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBPH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

LBPH traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 255,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.