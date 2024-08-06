Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.33. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 6,547,836 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.