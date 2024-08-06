Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $286.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $463.00.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.68.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.93. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

