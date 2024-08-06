Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 3,703 SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,754. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

