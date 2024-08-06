Lynx Investment Advisory Buys New Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Lynx Investment Advisory owned about 0.13% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,536,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2,243.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 577,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 553,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SVAL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,848 shares. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

