Lynx Investment Advisory Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16,963.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 597,109 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.95. 6,208,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

