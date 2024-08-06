Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 1,072 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,066,000 after purchasing an additional 185,999 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,624,000 after purchasing an additional 184,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 1,868,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.