Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $196,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,068. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

