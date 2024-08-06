Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New $172,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,027 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

