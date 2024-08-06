Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 220 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.03. 1,316,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $565.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

