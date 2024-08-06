Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 4,500 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,450,229 shares of company stock worth $242,366,525 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE PLTR traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,343,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,024,922. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.58, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

