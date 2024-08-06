Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 9,578 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,578 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 27,461,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,788,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.