Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,640,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

