Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.94.

MGA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.64. 3,236,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,699. Magna International has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

