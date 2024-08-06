Maiden (MHLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 26.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.

Maiden Stock Up 4.7 %

MHLD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 23,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

