Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.94

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 4096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

